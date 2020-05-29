Living History Farms Opening Monday for 50th Season with a Few Changes

WAUKEE, Iowa — Living History Farms will mark 50 years of business in 2020. This season the outdoor museum views being able to open as celebrating its half a century mark.

However, like many other businesses, this doesn’t come without a few changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the last two weeks, workers have been preparing for the June 1st season opener by adding hand sanitizing stations to the facility, plexiglass, rope stanchions, and social distancing decals.

Customers will be strongly encouraged to wear masks and touring Living History Farms will look a bit different this year.

The museum will only allow one way touring and hands-on activities that guests are accustomed to will now be demonstrations to limit contact.

Living History Farms will also be opening its outdoor summer camp on June 3rd and are preparing parents for the adjustments made this summer.

“They won’t be able to get out of their cars. We will be doing temp checks for all of the campers before they enter the camp area,” President, Ruth Haus said.

However, even with these changes Haus said customers have expressed how eager they are to come back, which is one of the reasons the outdoor museum felt comfortable opening their doors this year.

“Being outdoors is definitely an advantage that we have over some of the other museums in our community but like the zoo we’re just really excited to be open,” Haus said.