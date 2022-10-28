URBANDALE, Iowa — Some families choose to trick-or-treat in neighborhoods for Halloween. However, others decided to take a trip back in time while showing off their costumes.

Living History Farms continued its tradition of welcoming trick-or-treaters to the historic town of Walnut Hill. The complex featured horse rides, storytelling in the Flynn Barn, and candy in exchange for Beggars’ Night jokes.

Sarah Del Campo said she came to Living History Farms to trick or treat as a child. Now that she is married and has two children of her own, she is passing down the tradition to the next generation.

“We usually come for the holidays. We do Easter here and Halloween here because we like it so much,” Del Campo said. “They’re both great.”

Living History Farms will hold one last Halloween trick-or-treat event on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.