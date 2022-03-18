AMES, Iowa — A Dutch company that specializes in agricultural trailers is opening a US headquarters and they’ve chose Ames to call their American home. Berdex USA and the Ames Chamber of Commerce announced the company’s arrival in a news release on Friday.

Berdex USA will move in to the former Caremoli facility on Highway 30, east of Interstate 35. That facility has been empty for years. Berdex USA expects their expansion to Ames to create 20 new jobs.

The company says it will build three types of trailers in Ames: conventional ventilated trailers, cross-ventilated trailers and climatized trailers. Berdex is new to US markets but has been building agricultural trailers in Europe since the late 1940s. The company’s slogan is: “Robustness and innovation based on simplicity.”