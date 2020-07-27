Livestock Auction Closing Out 2020 Warren County Fair

INDIANOLA, Iowa – Monday marks the final day of the 2020 Warren County Fair and while most of the activities were canceled — the fair still showcased livestock.

The fair opened Wednesday, but only for FFA and 4-H competitions and livestock auctions. The auctions are open to the public but only immediate family members can attend the competitions.

This year there are no concessions or fair rides and livestock showings are limited to one species per day.

The fair’s manager said scaling the fair back wasn’t easy but it was necessary.



“To have to try to limit the people and not have events that encourage people to come and the events they won’t get participate in the rest of the year has been the most gut wrenching and heart breaking decisions we’ve ever had to come to,” said Jo Reynolds, Warren County Fair Manager.

There will be a livestock auction Monday morning starting at 8:00. Bidders can attend in-person or online.