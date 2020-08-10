LIVE: President Trump resumes briefing after evacuated by Secret Service amid shooting outside White House

President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday afternoon at 5:30 ET from the White House. It’s expected that the president will discuss his administration’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic and other issues. You can watch the press conference live in the live-stream above.

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Trump’s White House briefing was abruptly interrupted Monday afternoon.

In the middle of his opening remarks, a U.S. Secret Service agent interrupted the President and escorted him out of the briefing room.

A few minutes later, President Trump re-entered the room and said there had been a shooting outside the White House.

“There was an actual shooting, and somebody has been taken to the hospital. I don’t know the condition of the person,” Trump said after he returned to the White House briefing room.

According to reporters at the White House, the briefing room was placed on a lock down immediately after the President exited the room.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.