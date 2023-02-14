DES MOINES, Iowa — Grand and Ingersoll Avenues are preparing for new development west of 15th Street in advance of a planned soccer stadium. A long-standing bar at the corner of 15th and Grand announced it will not be a part of that future.

Gas Lamp announced on Facebook that the venue would close for good this summer. The bar, which often featured live music, has operated at 15th and Grand since 2011.

In the post, Gas Lamp claimed its building would soon undergo a renovation, and claimed that “Gas Lamp is not part of the final plan.”

Gas Lamp’s planned closure follows the closure of Vaudeville Mews, a similar bar featuring live music in downtown Des Moines which shut down in October 2020.

Gas Lamp said its final day of business will be July 9.