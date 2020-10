Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at campaign event in Pittsburgh, Pa., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at a location called Mill 19. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (NewsNation Now) — Joe Biden continues on the campaign trail Friday. The Democratic presidential nominee is scheduled to deliver remarks in Grand Rapids, Michigan, just hours after receiving negative coronavirus results.

Biden will speak on “building back the economy better for working families,” according to a statement from the campaign.

The address will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET.

NewsNation will stream the address in the embedded player.