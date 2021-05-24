Live high school football games coming to WHO 13 this Fall

DES MOINES, IOWA — We still haven’t hit Summer in Iowa, but we’re already looking ahead to fall Friday nights here at WHO 13.

On Monday, WHO 13 announced a slate of five high school football games that will be carried live this season. WHO 13 Sports Director Keith Murphy will be joined by Justin Surrency to call five games between August and October.

WHO 13 will kick off the return of high school football with a pre-season special in August and a weekly coaches show. More details on our coverage of live high school football will be released as we approach the season.