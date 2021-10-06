LIVE: Governor Reynolds and other GOP governors hold news conference on border security in Texas

MISSION, Texas — Governor Kim Reynolds joins other Republican governors for a tour of the US-Mexico border Wednesday.



The governors are using the trip to Mission, Texas to highlight security issues at the border that they say the Biden Administration is to blame for.

Reynolds claims illegal immigration is leading to more drug seizures in Iowa. Just last month, Reynolds and 25 other Republican governors requested a meeting with President Joe Biden to talk about the surge in illegal border crossings.

That request has, so far, been denied.

