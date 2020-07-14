LIST: Central Iowa Schools’ ‘Return to Learn’ Plans for Fall

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa schools are still finalizing their “Return to Learn” plans for the 2020-2021 school year. The pandemic is leaving districts with a very fluid situation, but many are starting to hone in on what learning will look like for their students.

Every school district was asked by the Department of Education to have three learning models:

On-Site Learning Hybrid Learning Required Continuous Learning (Virtual) Learning

Now, schools are starting to decide which of those models will work best for their districts at this time. Here is a list of Central Iowa schools’ current plans for the fall. This list will be updated as more schools release their finalized “Return to Learn” plan.

Ames Community School District

Ames released their “Return to Learn” plan publicly last week. It has four different learning models that are all still being considered. The three required by the state, as well as a second hybrid option that allows families to chose if they want their children learning full-time in the classroom, or full-time from home.

The official start date of school is August 24th for 1st – 5th grade, as well as 6th and 9th graders. Middle and high school students will start on the 25th. Here is a breakdown of the staggered start dates across the district:

August 24 – 1st-5th grades. Orientation for 6th grade and 9th grade, and all AMS and AHS students new to the district.

– 1st-5th grades. Orientation for 6th grade and 9th grade, and all AMS and AHS students new to the district. August 25 – Early kindergarten, 7th, 8th, and 10th-12th grade

August 26 – Kindergarten

September 8 – Preschool (same date as before)

Ames will be hosting virtual community meetings this week that are specific to elementary and secondary levels. District and building leaders will present information around “Return to Learn” and there will be opportunities for questions as well. Here are when the virtual meetings are scheduled:

Tuesday, July 14 – Elementary Return to Learn Community Webinar (5:30 p.m.) https://ames-k12-ia-us.zoom.us/j/85257606137

Wednesday, July 15 – MS & HS Return to Learn Community Webinar (5:30 p.m.) https://ames-k12-ia-us.zoom.us/j/83032159227

Ankeny Schools

The Ankeny Community School District is scheduled to have a finalized first draft of their “return to learn” plan by Tuesday, July 14th. They will then hold community forums and send out surveys before releasing the final “return to learn” draft for the school board to vote on by August 3rd.

Ankeny Schools’ intent at this time is to return to school in full this fall. There are many details surrounding this that are still being finalized, according to the district’s most recent newsletter. In the event the State issues public guidance, due to the pandemic, that would require Ankeny Schools to transition to a hybrid or distance learning (required continuous learning) model, they are preparing for that scenario. However, it’s stated in the newsletter that its first option and desired outcome is a full return to school on August 24, 2020.

The newsletter also states they will be taking additional safety measures and implement some new practices for all students, staff, and the community. The use of face masks will be required by staff and students when social distancing cannot occur. The district said it recognizes the need to plan for students and staff with disabilities/medical conditions that may not be able to wear a face covering.

Bondurant-Farrar School District

At this time the school district plans to begin the school year on August 17th. They are currently preparing to operate with an on-site learning model at full capacity. In a “return to learn” update on their website the districts superintendent, Rich Powers, said:

“We feel strongly that on-site learning is best for students and staff, yet we cannot ignore that the threat of this virus remains. We must anticipate there may be outbreaks that cause us to change from on-site learning and encourage families to plan for each learning model. Please know we will utilize the learning model that works best for the circumstances present at the time of an outbreak.” Rich Powers

Superintendent

The other two options are online learning and a hybrid model. At this time the district is undecided if face coverings will be required or just highly encouraged. They are expected to have a definite decision by early August regarding the shields/masks. Lunch procedures will be modified for safety, details will vary by building. Elementary recess and related arts (P.E. art, music) will continue with minor adjustments.

Carlisle Community Schools

The district’s leadership team is currently working on the plan for returning students to school for the start of the 2020-21 school year. On July 13th the school board had a meeting to review survey data. There will be a special school board meeting on July 20th to present their final recommendation for a “Return to Learn” plan. The district will communicate to the school community the final return to school plans no later than July 24th.

Right now Carlisle Community Schools said maximizing family choice in student learning format, by offering both remote instruction and in-person learning, is one of their guiding principals.

Here’s a link to Carlisle’s most recently recorded board meeting.

Dallas Center-Grimes Community Schools District

A recent survey was completed by district families. In a letter on their website, Superintendent Scott Grimes said an update to their “Return to Learn” plan is coming soon:

We are working to create and develop a 2020 – 2021 school year that is safe and effective for students, families and staff. There are still many questions about what the school year will look like, and we will be providing more information to staff and families from mid-July to early August on which Return-to-Learn plan will be implemented when school starts. Drafts for three plans, Required Continuous Learning, Hybrid Learning and On-Site Learning have been submitted to the state. Creating these plans allows for us to be ready to implement the same #dcgexcellence we have grown accustomed to. We appreciate your patience, engagement and compassion as we continue to navigate this pandemic together. Please continue to watch for additional information in the coming weeks. Scott Grimes, Dallas Center-Grimes Superintendent

Des Moines Public Schools

Des Moines Public Schools (DMPS) released its “Return to Learn” plan for the upcoming school year under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic on July 1st. DMPS is proposing two options for the start of the 2020-21 school year.

One option students and families will have for the first term of next school year, which will run from August 26 to October 28, is all learning online. DMPS is investing resources in the expansion of their Virtual Campus to include K-8. If families choose to enroll students in the 100 percent virtual option, they will be served by our K-12 Virtual Campus.

The second option is a hybrid learning model. This will combine online instruction with a shortened in-person school week, in order to limit the number of people in their buildings. There will be one model for grades K-8 and another for high school.

Elementary and Middle School students will be split into two groups. One group will attend class on Mondays and Tuesdays. The second group will attend class on Thursdays and Fridays. No classes will be held on Wednesdays. Students will take part in virtual learning on days they aren’t in class.

High school students will attend class just one day per week based on their grade level. Ninth graders will be in school on Mondays, 10th graders on Tuesdays, 11th graders on Thursdays and 12th graders on Fridays. No classes will be held on Wednesdays. Students will take part in virtual learning on days they aren’t in class.

Students will be required to wear face coverings in school buildings and on school buses. Social distancing will be enforced on buses, with families seated together and other groups spread out.

Superintendent Dr. Thomas Ahart prefaced the release of the plan by saying it is not perfect, but a perfect plan does not exist. Ahart says it would be impossible to guarantee the health and safety of students and staff 100 percent while also providing the highest quality education.

“I am very disappointed that we aren’t in a position with public health to bring all of our students into the classroom which is what we all want,” Ahart said. He says the district was given very little guidance by state or federal officials in drafting the plan.

Dowling Catholic High School

Dowling Catholic has created what it calls “a Safe in School Plan” that will operate under a continuum taking into account the various scenarios as they relate to COVID-19. The plan is to start the school year in the traditional format. Marketing and Communications Manager Tara Nelson said they are taking every precaution to do so safely.

New protocols will be implemented around cleaning, entry to the building, passing periods, classroom structure and more. The plan also includes significant technology upgrades for each classroom which will provide students with a seamless learning experience in the classroom or virtually. Training will be provided to teachers, students and parents, and each student will receive a Chromebook to use through graduation.

Nelson said this plan will be modified as needed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The health and safety of our students, staff, teachers and community members will always be at the forefront of our decision-making. Their first day is set for August 24th.

Johnston Community School District

Johnston has their own “Return to Learn” website with most recent updates on their plan. The school district plans to start school on August 24th regardless of what learning plan they ultimately chose. The Johnston Board of Education will make their determination on that learning plan at the August 3rd meeting.

Like most school districts, its website states “the learning model could very well change during the course of the year depending on health guidelines, positive cases in a building, etc.” During the most recent school board meeting on July 13th, Johnston reiterated that they will not be providing an “one size fits all” approach for the fall, but that there will be a combination of choices. Click here to re-watch that school board meeting.

Knoxville Community School District

The Knoxville School District recently released its “Return to Learn” plan through a video for parents. The school district plans to have regular school days in its buildings for all students beginning August 20th. Knoxville’s Superintendent Cassi Pearson said that decision will only change if Gov. Reynolds issues a proclamation requiring Iowa schools to go to virtual learning.

The district has a plan for students with health concerns. They will have an option for online learning through Knoxville Schools. More detailed information on the plan is supposed to be available at the end of July.

Marshalltown Community School District

After a school board meeting on July 13th Marshalltown released its “Return to Learn” plan which gives families options.

“The Marshalltown Community School District currently plans on offering parents and their children two options: on-site learning for those willing and able, or online learning for those unable or unwilling to come on-site. A decision for children to access online learning will require a minimum semester commitment and can be re-evaluated at that time,” MCSD Superintendent Dr. Theron Schutte said on the current recommendation for Return to Learn.

Marshalltown Employees and students will be required to wear face masks and/or face shields when attending school on-site. Limited exceptions will be made based on documented needs. The district said it will be providing each employee and student one of each type of face covering, but students and staff may still choose to wear their own appropriate face coverings.

The school district said it also purchased desk shields for an additional barrier between students in the classroom. All district staff will receive regular temperature checks. They are taking other safety measures as well. Staff and parent-teacher meetings will be held virtually whenever possible. The district also plans to implement building signage and daily deep-cleaning throughout all of its buildings.

North Polk Community School District

As of July 1st, North Polk is leaning towards an on-site learning option.

“As a school system we feel strongly that on-site learning is best for students and staff, yet we cannot ignore that the threat of this virus remains,” Superintendent Dr. Dan Mart said.

The administrative team is currently working on a “Return to Open” document that summarizes possible learning models (on-site learning, remote learning, and hybrid options) and provides detailed information regarding school operations under each learning model.

Because COVID-19 and the related public health guidelines are all very fluid, Dr. Mart said his district is hesitant to finalize our plans at this point in the summer. Instead, they plan to share a draft of our Return To Open plan in mid-July. At that time they will also provide an opportunity for questions and feedback regarding items outlined in the document.

Norwalk Community School District

Norwalk plans to have their “Return to Learn” plans finalized and approved “most likely” during the July 23rd special school board meeting.

Their current public “Return to Learn” plan is an overview of their learning options. The plan at this time does not include all of the fine grain details. According to Superintendent D.T. Magee, that will be sent out through building implementation plans after the final plan is approved by the Board.

Parents, students, staff members, and community members are encouraged to review the plan and provide feedback to district staff members and the school board through the survey link. Recommendations within the “Return to Learn” draft are fluid and subject to change based on current guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Department of Education, CDC, Governor Reynolds, and Warren County Health Services.

Perry

Perry Community School District plans to welcome all students back to class in the fall, according to the plan published online. Students and staff will not be required to wear masks, though they will be encouraged to do so and to follow social distancing guidelines.

The school is creating special COVID-19 nursing area for any students who show symptoms of the virus. Those students must be picked up from school within an hour of showing symptoms. No students will be allowed to go to class with a fever over 100.4 degrees. Students must then be fever free for three days before returning to school.

Southeast Polk Community School District

Southeast Polk’s (SEP) current plan is to provide onsite (in person) learning for all grade levels while practicing the safety guidelines provided by Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education. All teachers will be required to wear face coverings and students will be recommended to wear face coverings. Students with health issues that may not want to be in the buildings will be provided online, continuous learning.

The first day of school is still scheduled for August 24th. Superintendent Dirk Halupnik said in a letter on SEP’s website, the details for all of the scenarios are still being worked out keeping in mind how to safely provide the best learning environment for all involved.

While Halupnik said onsite learning is the goal, the plan includes a flexible approach. SEP may start the school year with one instructional schedule model and, as new information becomes available about health and safety, may transition to a different model.

SEP will be holding a series of meetings for parents and staff to further discuss these plans. They will also be addressing common questions in a FAQ section on their website within the coming weeks.

Urbandale Schools

The Jayhawks plan to inform district families of the instructional delivery model they will be using to start the school year by Friday, August 14th. The first day of school is scheduled for August 25th.

For now, Superintendent Steve Bass is asking families to review the “Return to Learn” information that shares more details about their three instructional delivery models, alternative learning options, and preventative safety measures they are implementing for onsite instruction. In addition, completing the forms as they relate to each family’s preferences.

“While we have been planning to start the school year with the in-person, onsite instructional delivery model, we are in the process of collaborating with the Polk County Health Department to re-assess this approach based on the current status of public health,” Bass said. “Our aim is to determine the safest instructional model for school to begin on August 25th. We are prepared to transition to two additional instructional plans which include a combination of online/in-person learning (Hybrid) and all online learning (Required Continuous Learning) provided the governor continues the Public Health Disaster proclamation and public health dictates the need for transitioning instructional delivery due the current status of COVID-19 community spread.”

Waukee Community School District

The Waukee Community School District said it will require all students and staff to wear face coverings in the coming school year. This decision is being made after a school board meeting on July 13th. The district said face shields can be worn by students with medical, physical, behavioral, or other challenges who are unable to wear cloth face coverings. Superintendent Dr. Brad Buck said face coverings are one of many mitigation strategies that will be implemented in their buildings, but there will be a limited number of situations where students for whom face coverings would be prohibitive may not be required to wear them.

According to an email sent by the school district, the school board is considering limits to its pay-to-ride service. Waukee currently allows families to pay for transportation services when residences are inside the minimum distances allowed for by Iowa Code and Board Policy, but are considering moving to the minimum distances from school legally allowed under Iowa Code for service to be required by the district.

Tuesday, Jul 14th a survey is being sent out to parents to designate a preference for in-person or online education for each child before making any final decisions. A virtual town hall will also be held Thursday, July 16th from 6-7 p.m. to continue conversations with parents about returning to school in August. Families can submit questions for the town hall here.

On July 27, the school is expected to finalize its plans for the fall semester.

West Des Moines Community Schools

The West Des Moines school board approved the district’s recommendation Monday July 13th to allow parents to decide whether to send their kid to school or learn online only.

Six of the seven board members voted in favor. Dr. Jennifer Ulie-Wells did not vote.

In a survey sent out to parents of the 9,000 students within the district, over 5,400 adults responded. The data shows 47.5% wanted their child back in school full time, while 33% wanted a hybrid of online and in the classroom. Just 18% preferred online only.

Over 900 teachers responded to a similar survey where they were asked how many of the options made them comfortable. Hybrid option number two, giving parents the choice, received just 29%.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the district says it can fit a maximum of 28 students on each bus. Capacity of the buses can hold over 80. Kids will be required to wear a mask on all buses or face potential suspension of riding privileges.

With heightened safety procedures, face coverings will be encouraged for students in school and required for all employees. Attendance will be taken for both online and in classroom students. Parkinson said, “It is very important they move back into a more structured learning environment.”

Breakfast and lunch will be done in the classroom. The district can still change plans in the event of any outbreaks, but parents must make their decision by July 31. Students choosing online learning will have resources available for food and mental health.