Lines long as Polk County opens new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

DES MOINES, Iowa – The new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opened by Polk County Monday is already seeing heavy traffic.

The site opened at 8:00 a.m. and already had more than 50 cars lined up, snaking through the parking lot at Polk County River Place by around 8:30 a.m.

The decision to provide drive-thru testing was made to alleviate the stress on local hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies. Polk County says the location at 2309 Euclid Ave. is just the first of multiple new locations – though they have not yet released where other new test sites will be.

The site will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. every day including weekends. Both PCR and rapid tests will be available and free. You are asked to bring your health insurance card and ID.