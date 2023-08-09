EARLHAM, Iowa — For Jenna Jones, being a teenager is more than just going to school and softball practice. At the age of 14, she has already been showing steer for five years.

“Both of my parents showed cattle when they were younger. So, they introduced me to it and I really liked it ever since,” said Jones. Soon, there was a family competition. “Yeah, but I always beat them anyways,” said Jones.

One of her biggest shows is still ahead of her, as Jenna is not only an exhibitor but also my partner for the Governor’s Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair.

“We’re very excited and honored to be part of the Governor’s Charity Steer Show, as well as just our kids showing, it means a lot and it’s part of our life,” said Michelle Jones, Jenna’s mother.

While I’ve never shown steer before, I understand certain aspects of the gig, like how Oakley requires an hour, and a glam squad to get show-ready.

It takes a lot to get a steer show ready.

Glamour aside, I asked Jenna the secret to successfully showing steer, and Jenna said it all boils down to this:

“It takes a lot of work and confidence, and if you don’t have confidence in yourself you won’t look prepared, but if you have confidence you’ll do well.”

With confidence in mind, it was my turn to take a lap around the ring with Oakley.

As a retired pageant girl, and envisioning this steer show like a cow pageant, I felt confident I could keep up, but I quickly saw there was a lot I had to learn before show day. Thankfully, I’ve got the best teacher.

So with a little practice, some fake it ’til ya make it confidence, and this reminder:

“It isn’t always about winning or losing all the time, but it is about the behind-the-scenes work and dedication that goes into it,” said Chris Jones, Jenna’s father.

Team Oakley is steer show ready.

The Charity Steer Show is Saturday, August 12 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds raised from the show benefit Iowa’s Ronald McDonald House Charities.