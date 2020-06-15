Lincoln High School Hosts a Socially Distant Graduation Ceremony

DES MOINES, Iowa — Many Iowa colleges and universities held their graduation ceremonies virtually this year, but this weekend seniors in Des Moines Public Schools were able to walk across a stage and get their diplomas in person.

Caps, gowns, chords — if it weren’t for the face masks, you would think it was a normal high school graduation ceremony.

“It’s an emotional feeling because it almost didn’t happen,” Lincoln High School graduate Terrence Bates said.

In the middle of May, Lincoln High School realized they could put on a unique and socially distant graduation for their class of 2020.

“If you can be in a large arena and celebrate as a whole class of 500 students with families with 5,000 people in front of you, I think that’s what we always want, but this does certainly recognize the hard work have done, gives them the recognition that they deserve as well as the recognition that the parents and families deserve too,” Lincoln High School Principal Paul Williamson said.

“We’ve just been thanking God and just hoping for the day for him to walk across that stage and graduate,” Terrence’s father, Terry Bates, said.

Students and their families lined up outside and one by one entered Lincoln High School for the first time since spring break.

“These students, to a certain extent, have physically been out of school for three months,” Williamson said.

“Just to see this in spite of the COVID-19, we still got a graduation, so we can’t complain,” Terrence’s mother, Tina Bates, said.

Students walked to the stage, had their names called and received their diploma.

“They did an awesome job but it’s like you gotta keep it going, you got to carry it on out. You can’t really just sit and savor,” Tina Bates said.

“You gotta just tuck your emotions in a little bit, and it’s the sickness going on so just keep it rotating and take your feelings home and then just kind of unwind when you get home,” Terry Bates said.

And that’s when the real party starts.

“Barbecue, dad’s going to be on the grill, mom bought a whole bunch of stuff, so we’re going to have some fun,” Terry Bates said.

Seven of the Des Moines Public Schools have already had their socially distant graduation ceremonies. Roosevelt High School is up next on June 20.