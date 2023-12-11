WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will unveil its Light the World Giving Machines at Valley West Mall.

The Giving Machines are in 60 other cities around the world. They are vending machines with charities and charitable items to donate to.

Hillary Nielsen, an Organizer of the Giving Machine in Des Moines, said that Des Moines is joining the international community

“There’s blessings on both sides of the glass it’s a really beautiful experience to buy somebody some chickens and then they’re able to get those chickens in Africa, and then these women are able to feed their families and send their children to school. That’s you know amazing and to know that to have the people who receive these items know they are valued and know they are loved and that’s the beautiful part of the story. So, I hope people will come. I hope they’ll enjoy being a part of 61 cities around the world,” Nielsen said.

The giving machines will be at Valley West Mall until December 18th.

To learn more about the effort, visit the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints’ website.