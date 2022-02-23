Wednesday is a nice break in the weather after Tuesday’s ice and snow, but another round of winter precipitation is heading towards Iowa.



High pressure is in control today with cold quiet weather. Highs are well below normal this afternoon in the teens and 20s. As high pressure lifts off to the north, it will be replaced with increasing moisture from moisture building in from the Gulf of Mexico. This will set the stage for increasing snow chances into Thursday. Lower levels of the atmosphere tonight will still be too dry for any snow to fall to the surface here in Iowa. During this time, an on-going ice event will continue across Missouri and Arkansas, impacting much of the mid-Mississippi Valley.





A shortwave of energy from the Four Quarters region will lift across Iowa on Thursday. Dry air from the arctic high over the Great Lakes will limit any precipitation developing to start the day on Thursday. If a layer of stratus clouds were to develop in the morning, this could cause the precipitation to start a bit earlier, but a noon time start to snow on Thursday looks more likely.

Thursday Morning through Late Thursday Night

A northeasterly wind from Lake Michigan could actually help to increase low level moisture and help to begin the on-set of snow mid-day on Thursday. The snow looks to be widespread and light across the area through the afternoon. It also appears to be very dry and fluffy. A high snow ratio could lead to 1 to 3″ of snow through the day and into the late evening. The wind will pick up to 15 to 20 mph and lead to some blowing and drifting of the new snow.