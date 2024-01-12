DES MOINES, Iowa- Light and fluffy snow fell and covered I-235 Friday morning making dangerous road conditions.

Snow plows have been out working since the early hours of the morning trying to clear pathways for drivers. However, it did not take long for roads to get covered again with snow after snowplows cleared paths.

The light, fluffy snow was also easily picked up by strong winds and blown around, decreasing visibility for drivers.

Officials recommend staying inside or if you have to be outside and on the roads, to proceed with caution.

A vehicle that was stranded on the side of I-235 from Tuesday’s snowfall was still on the shoulder of the interstate. Tow bans are in effect for most of the state.