DES MOINES, Iowa — Prepare for some road construction if you’re taking a flight out of the Des Moines International Airport.

The Lift DSM construction program got underway this week. First up is the entrance road relocation project. Eventually, drivers will come up over a tunnel, then loop left to the front of the terminal. It will also connect to the new parking garage expansion.

The new entrance road will create more time for drivers to navigate where they need to go at the airport.

Leaders say during construction, travelers can expect a little crowding.

“If you are traveling this spring or even into the summer, a couple of things there might be a little bit more congestion on the entrance road. So just plan for that just follow signage, we’ll get you to where you need to go. And then parking is going to be limited temporarily while we build that new parking garage. So, make sure that you visit flydsm.com for parking availability and plan to have a backup plan to park in the gray lot, red lot, or blue lot if you can’t find a spot in the parking garage,” said Kayla Kovarna, Deputy Director of Communications for the Des Moines Airport Authority.

All of the Lift DSM construction work will last through the spring of 2027, which will culminate with the building of a new terminal.