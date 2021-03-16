LifeServe to Pause Convalescent Plasma Donations

DES MOINES, Iowa — LifeServe Blood Center will soon be pausing its convalescent plasma donations. Officials say with fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations, the need has simply decreased.

“This is a good problem to have where our hospitals don’t have that need for convalescent plasma,” Danielle West, director of public relations and marketing at LifeServe, said. “And now we know we need to shift back to red cells and platelets which we need every day.”

West said LifeServe has collected a good inventory of convalescent plasma: about 2,000 doses.

LifeServe is the sole provider of all blood products to Central Iowa hospitals, as well as 120 others across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

Convalescent plasma is considered an effective treatment for COVID-19. When the need was great, West said many Iowans stepped up to donate. Those donors are still needed at LifeServe in other ways.

“We’re reminding people that the same way you did that, you can donate a unit of blood and that is going to go to patients that need that too,” West explained. “Cancer patients are the number one recipient of our blood products and unfortunately, they’re in the hospital every day battling. They need those platelets, those red cells. Just like people helped COVID-19 patients, they can help other patients as well.”

Even though LifeServe is pausing convalescent plasma donations, the blood center is still gathering important information from donors to have on hand.

“We are still offering antibody testing and we’re also looking at titer level. That’s the level of antibodies that you have,” West explained. “So we’re offering that to every donor and we can tell people what level of antibodies they have and then we still have that information. If we need to go back and turn on our program, we know who can donate convalescent plasma and let them know.”

LifeServe is collecting convalescent plasma until March 20. If you’d like to donate, call ahead or go online to make an appointment.