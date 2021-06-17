LifeServe to host ‘Blood Donor Day’ blood drive

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – LifeServe Blood Center is hosting its biggest blood drive of the year on Thursday. It’s in honor of World Blood Donor Day.

Blood centers serve a critical role in healthcare, but right now supplies are low.

“Our medical partners refer to summer as trauma season,” Danielle West, director of marketing and public relations at LifeServe Blood Center, said, “and really the need for blood continues to go up in the summer unfortunately because people are out and about being busy and the need for blood goes up in our hospitals.”

High demand means donors are needed. The donation process is pretty painless and quick, taking less than an hour. It starts with registration, a questionnaire, and a mini physical.

Once you’re in the chair, the phlebotomist checks to see what vein to poke, and before you know it the blood is flowing. Roughly a pint is given during a donation, and one donation can potentially save up to three lives according to the American Red Cross.

West said donor turnout was great during the pandemic, but wants people to know there’s always a need.

“The majority of our products go to cancer patients who always need blood transfusions throughout the year,” West said. “So we’re hoping that this will build awareness to let people know that we still need them throughout the year.”

The blood drive is happening at Valley West Mall from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. To sign up for an appointment, click here.