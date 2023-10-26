DES MOINES, Iowa — LifeServe Blood Center sent multiple blood products to Maine hospitals after a mass shooting that took the lives of 18 people and injured multiple others late Wednesday night.

Close to 50 blood products were shipped out to hospitals around the Lewiston, Maine area. LifeServe said they will continue to support the hospitals and patients in need as long as necessary.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Maine who are dealing with this horrific situation,” LifeServe Blood Center CEO/President Stacy Sime said. “LifeServe Blood Center has shipped close to 50 blood products to hospitals in and around Lewiston, ME and continues to receive requests to help patients in need. LifeServe’s stewardship responsibility to ensure a strong, local blood supply allows us to share blood products to hospitals across the country that may not have access to a community blood supply. The importance of a community blood supply is so crucially important not only in times like these, but every single day.”

Anyone interested in donating blood can make an appointment on LifeServe’s website.