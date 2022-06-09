WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — LifeServe Blood Center will be celebrating national Blood Donor Day with a special pop-up donation site at Valley West Mall on Thursday, June 16th. LifeServe professionals will be on hande from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the upper level at the mall. One blood donation can treat three patients and blood supplies have been at constantly low supplies nationwide for years now.

WHO 13 invites you to roll up your sleeve and give a pint on June 16th to save lives.

You can find more information about the project by clicking here or schedule a donation time online if you know you are ready to give.