DES MOINES, Iowa — LifeServe Blood Center sent additional blood products to hospitals treating the victims of the Perry High School shooting, and is asking for the community to consider donating blood to help.

On Thursday morning multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Perry High School on a report of a shooting. According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, multiple people were found at the school suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to Des Moines hospitals and those hospitals requested additional blood products in order to treat them.

Shay Willis, director of PR and Marketing at LifeServe, said while the blood currently on the shelf is what will save lives, they’re in need of donors to help replenish the supply and ensure they can save more lives in the future.

“Perry is one of our partners in our lifesaving mission, and so our hearts are with them in that community,” Willlis said. “In an effort to respond to what’s happened there today we’re asking for people to give the gift of life. Blood is going to be used today to help those victims that have been impacted by this tragedy and it’s the blood on the shelf today that is truly going to save their lives, but we’re always asking for people to donate blood and situations like these bring attention to the importance of that habit.”

Willis also said the tragedy highlights the need for a stable and steady blood supply, and while blood donated on Thursday and the days that follow won’t be ready to use for several days, it will still save lives in the future.

Eric Howser, who donated blood on Thursday in the wake of the tragedy, said he felt like he was obligated to help the victims.

“I have a couple of businesses in Waukee and Grimes and have a lot of clients that live in the Perry community,” Howser said. “Because of the tragedy this morning I heard they were in need of blood for those injured so I decided to drop what I was doing and come down. I’m a universal blood donor, I’m O negative, so I felt obligated to help.”

LifeServe has opened their appointments up to max capacity for Thursday and are increasing appointments into the next week. To find more information about where and how to donate or to schedule an appointment just visit their website.