DES MOINES, Iowa — Life Serve Blood Center in Des Moines is hoping to ramp up its supply of blood. The reasons: blood supplies are very low and the Des Moines office is on call to help supply blood to victims of Hurricane Idalia.

“LifeServe is part of a group called Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, or BERC,” said Danielle West, Regional Vice President of LifeServe. “It’s a blood establishment readiness Corps. Across the country every week, there are blood centers on call in case of emergency situations that are a national emergency, and this week Life Serve is on call and we are holding products aside for the hurricane that may hit Florida.”

LifeServe is challenging donors to step forward. All donors who donate blood between August 28 and September 9 will be entered to win a pair of Apple AirPods.”

“Our mission is to save lives locally, but in times of national crisis our donors are eager to help,” West said in a news release. “Being a member of BERC creates that opportunity. If local donors want to help, we ask that you donate as soon as you can.”

The upcoming Labor Day holiday will cut away one day of donations.

People wanting to donate can visit LifeServe Blood Center‘s website to find nearby donor locations.