Life in prison for one inmate in deadly Anamosa State Penitentiary attack

ANAMOSA, Iowa – An Iowa inmate convicted of murder in a failed prison escape attempt will spend the rest of his life incarcerated.

Thomas Woodard Jr. was sentenced Thursday to life in prison after previously pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree murder as well as charges of kidnapping and attempted murder.

Prosecutors said that Woodard and 29-year-old Michael Dutcher were responsible for the deaths of correctional officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte, which took place back on March 23rd at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

Dutcher, who has pleaded not guilty, is currently awaiting his bench trial on September 21st. He plans to claim he acted in self-defense.