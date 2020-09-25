Life in Prison for Man Who Shot and Killed Sakira Bonner

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Des Moines man who pleaded guilty to killing a woman in West Des Moines last year has been sentenced to life in prison.

Eliazar Montoya Gama was 17-years-old when police say he and four others robbed, assaulted, and shot 18-year-old Sakira Bonner last April.

Bonner had met the group in the 6200 block of Coachlight Drive to buy marijuana. Her body was discovered in the middle of the road by someone driving through the area.

Montoya Gama admitted to firing the fatal shot.

Due to his age at the time of the crime, he will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.