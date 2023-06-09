DES MOINES, Iowa — Tens of thousands of Iowans come to Capital City PrideFest in Des Moines every year. At the heart of the festival is validation for LGBTQ+ Iowans who may have faced discrimination and hatred for who they are.

PrideFest celebrated the start of its 44th year Friday afternoon, seen as both a counter-cultural event and as a widely-accepted celebration.

Brian Jones said he came out as gay more than thirty years ago. He walked around PrideFest wearing a shirt with the slogan “Definitely Still Gay,” an act he was afraid to do when he first came out.

“If I wore this then, I probably would have been laying in an alley somewhere with major bodily injuries,” Jones said. “It wouldn’t have happened. This shirt wouldn’t have happened 30 years ago.”

Other LGBTQ+ Iowans used PrideFest to reminisce on their journeys towards coming out.

“My dad grew to accept me and love me before he passed away,” said Marcus Blake, a gay man and drag performer who moved from Georgia to Iowa a decade ago. “It’s been rough, but it’s been worth it.”

“I had always kind of known, but it really was not until high school when I had that tough conversation with myself and knew that I was gay,” said Chris Oswald, a gay man living in Ankeny.

“The moment I had words, I looked to my mom and said ‘Why am I in this body? It doesn’t align with how I feel inside,” said Kira Barker, a transgender man living in Des Moines. “As a little kid, I always asked myself why I’m not a boy.”

However, some of them also worry about the future of LGBTQ+ rights after several laws passed in Iowa this year that targeted the transgender community.

“We’re almost backpedaling,” Blake said. “A lot of people are having that fear again of coming out to their communities and being themselves.”

“We just hear recycled stuff that’s already been said…that we’re groomers, pedophiles, and that we’re hurting children,” Oswald said. “Trans people are going nowhere, gay people are going nowhere, and we are not here to hurt anybody.”

Some LGBTQ+ Iowans said they will not let the events of the legislative session rain on their literal parade.

“This is the time we need to get out and celebrate and have a good time and remember that it’s not always going to be like this,” Oswald said.

“There’s some family that don’t like it, but that’s the way it is,” Jones said. “Be loud and proud.”