LGBT advocates worry sexual discrimination ruling will lead to fewer victims coming forward

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s LGBT community spent June celebrating their progress. Some advocated fear the state may have taken a step back when the Iowa Supreme Court overturned the $1.5 million sexual discrimination judgment against former Gov. Terry Branstad.

“I’m very disappointed in the court for bringing this up on the last day of Pride,” said Keenan Crow of One Iowa. “There are other days where they can release these decisions.”

Crow says the concern is that sexual discrimination victims will not come forward because of the overturned ruling.

“My plea to them would be to think about what might happen to the next person,” Crow said. “I want them to think they can muster the courage to bring this case forward to prevent the next person from experiencing that kind of discrimination.”

Crow said the decision provided a bittersweet end to Pride Month, but that there were wins along the way, including the pride flag flown over Des Moines City Hall. However, they say the ruling is a reminder that Pride Month means more than just rainbow flags.

“Put your money where your mouth is,” Crow said. “Don’t just put up the flag. If you do, see what you can do for the LGBT community and see what you can support on the policy level.”