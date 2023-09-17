DES MOINES, Iowa- The Let’s Beat Breast Cancer Rally is kicking off at 3:30 PM on Sunday at the Christine Hensley Terrance at Gray’s Lake.

The event was created by the Physician Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM). They are a nonprofit organization based in Washington D.C., whose mission is to change the way people think about preventing chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and cancer.

The Let’s Beat Breast Cancer Rally is an annual event that takes place throughout the country. This year is the first year it will take place in Iowa.

Leah Ogeta is the local coordinator for PCRM, who helped organize the rally.

“I’m really proud that we’re doing it in Des Moines and this is the first time that it’s being done in Des Moines. … We’re drumming noise to make awareness on why what we eat will make us be better or be sick. And that’s why we’re here, because the community needs to know,” said Ogeta.

Ogeta is also a food for life instructor who teaches plant-based eating and cooking classes in person and online on her website.

She will be bringing samples of some of her recipes to the rally. Ogeta advises attendees to come early, as the food may run out and she says that any drummers who wish to bring their drums can also stop by.