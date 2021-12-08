Let it snow! Seven Oaks plans to have a White Christmas this year

BOONE, Iowa – The plume of water vapor is visible for miles when the 18 snowmakers at Seven Oaks Recreation are cranked up. Joel Bryan and his crew work through the night getting snow on the slopes and runs west of Boone knowing the forecast isn’t going to be snow-friendly — maybe until after Christmas.

Bryan says each of the machines is putting 80 to 100 gallons of water, in the form of a fine mist, into the frigid air every minute. That mist freezes and falls as snow, snow that thousands of people plan to ski and slide on in the coming days and weeks. When the temperature gets above freezing the machines are shut down until temps fall below freezing again.

“It’s not cheap. There’s a lot of energy, a lot of labor that goes into it, but it’s worth it. I mean when you open and you see the number of families, kids and adults, and the smiles on their faces, just to get out and do something fun like this, it’s awesome!” says Bryan. He plans to be open starting at 4 pm Friday and will be posting updates on Facebook and the Seven Oaks website.