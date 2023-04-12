DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa – A southern Iowa woman was killed Wednesday morning when her car was struck by an oncoming SUV that veered into her lane.

The crash happened around 8:39 a.m. on Highway 69, north of 150th Street, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. That’s about six miles north of Leon.

A southbound SUV was coming out of a curve to the left when it crossed the center line and hit a northbound car driven by 31-year-old Brianna Pierson. Her vehicle left the road and went into the ditch.

Pierson died from injuries she received in the crash.

The report did not list any injuries to the driver of the SUV, 49-year-old Shane Auxier of Davis City.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing to investigate the accident.