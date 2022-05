ANKENY, Iowa — An Iowa high school coach legend has passed away. Dick Rasmussen coached the Ankeny Hawks Softball team for 34 years, winning more than 1,100 games and 12 state titles along the way. WHO 13 Sports Director Keith Murphy confirmed that Rasmussen passed away on Friday.

The softball field at Ankeny High School is named in honor of Rasmussen. WHO 13 was there in 2014 when the field was named in his honor.