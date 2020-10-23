Legal Community Participating in Inaugural ‘Cady Day of Service’ Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Drake Law School and the Iowa State Bar Association are honoring the late Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady with an inaugural “Cady Day of Service.”

It’s been almost a year now since Justice Cady unexpectedly died. His career as a public servant spanned 37 years. Dean of the Drake Law School, Jerry Anderson, said having the legal community give back in his name was a perfect fit.

“Justice Cady dedicated his whole career to public service, and he also was a big proponent of reducing barriers for legal access to justice. We got together with his family and friends and came up with this idea which seems to be a really appropriate way to honor his legacy,” Anderson said.

There are over 30 projects and events happening throughout not only the Des Moines metro, but the state today for the day of service. They range from free legal services to the public, informational classes and pure public service.

“Lawyers do a lot of public service throughout the year, both in terms of providing pro-bono legal services, but also just serving the public in all kinds of ways,” Anderson said. “We really felt like having a day that would highlight that and showcase the work that lawyers do would be a nice way to…to really bring a spotlight to that.”

The events range from in-person to virtual. There are blood, food and diaper drives, trail clean-ups, and volunteer work with local nonprofits.

There is also an event open to the public. It’s a free community clinic regarding power of attorney and living wills. There are three separate sessions throughout the day. Participants will have the opportunity to obtain signed and notarized documents for their files. You can find more information here.

A full list of projects and events happening around the state can be found here.