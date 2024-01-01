BOONE, Iowa — This year 2024 is the 100th anniversary of the founding, of Ledges State Park. The year was begun with an Iowa DNR First-Day Hike. People hiked down the Canyon Road, as far as the first low water crossing. People could then return up the same road, or wander through the canyon, and climb over the ridge to get back to their cars.

“Good morning everyone and welcome to Ledges State Park, said Park Manager Andy Bartlett, to a crowd of around 200 people who came to hike. “Thank you for coming out for our first day hike today or hike today is not gonna be strenuous it’s not gonna be terribly long.”

Bartlett said the group was too big to try to do a guided personal tour, but he made sure he was available to answer questions, and he got quite a few.

“One hundred years ago the communities around Ledges State Park went out and sold what they called subscriptions, which were donations to this first of its kind friends group,” Bartlett told the group. “That helped raise funds and match state funds to purchase the land that would become Ledges.”

The friends group raised around a quarter of the money needed to buy the original land. The current friends group was relaunched in 2006. It’s working to raise an endowment which will keep helping the park for years.

“It’s exciting one to know that this park has been around for 100 years but the organization, Friends of Ledges is really stepping up to look another hundred or two hundred years down the road,” said Rick Heldt, of Boone, the President of the Friends Group. “We started an endowment fund to help keep funds going for the Park, along with the state funds that come in.”

“It’s beautiful and it’s here and it’s in my backyard, ” said Becky Turbes of Boone. “It’s a hidden gem in Iowa.”

Alan Wunner said the Ledges State Park is one of the reasons he moved to Iowa from New York City. “Its a good place to go running or just hiking, ” said Wunner, in just his second visit to the park.

