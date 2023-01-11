WHO 13 NEWS – It was just over one week ago that Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed mid-field. He went into cardiac arrest when his heart suddenly stopped.

Thanks to the quick action of team doctors and first responders he’s alive and walking around today. He was saved by CPR.

The life-saving skill is not reserved only for first responders. We all can learn it.

Jeff Wells from the organization “Do CPR” teaches Today in Iowa co-anchors Justin Surrency and Calyn Thompson the basics.

