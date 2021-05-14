Learn at the Landfill

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa — Have you ever wondered where your trash goes once it’s taken from the curb? Metro Waste Authority is hosting a COVID-safe event to answer those questions.

On June 5 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., you can bring your family on a driving tour through the Metro Park East landfill at 12181 NE University Avenue, Mitchellville, Iowa, to learn all about the ways Metro Waste Authority sorts and even repurposes some of your trash.

“We are operating the largest landfill in Iowa, but there’s a lot more happening there than just burying trash,” said Cassie Riley, communications manager for Metro Waste Authority. “There’s a lot of waste that never even sees the actual landfill because we’re diverting it for recycling like shingles, wood pallets, yard waste, appliances, metal, rubble. When people bring in huge chunks of concrete, it gets broken down into rubble that we use as road cover on the site. So the tour will be a really interesting example, not only to see where your trash actually goes, but all the other ways that we can take care of waste without actually just burying it to decompose.”

It will take about 30 minutes to drive through the tour which will feature an audio recording to go along with what you are seeing and a scavenger hunt for the whole family. This event is FREE and registration is not required.