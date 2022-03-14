JOHNSTON, Iowa — As their classmates return from spring break the seats of 12 year old Juno Clements and her sisters 10 year old Arabella and 7 year old Harper will remain empty. It’s an impact that Johnston Mayor Paula Dierenfeld says is not only hitting the school district. “We are a strong community and when something like this happens the entire community rallies around the family and shows support for the family and does whatever they can to help them get through this very difficult time.”

On saturday the three sisters were all riding with their father David in southwest Kansas near Bucklin when their westbound vehicle drifted into the lane of oncoming traffic and collided with a semi truck. The three girls died in the crash while the father was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Juno was a sixth grade student at Summit Middle School while Arabella and Harper went to Timber Ridge Elementary. The school district is partnering with Hamilton’s Academy of Grief and Loss to have resources available when students are back from spring break and in the classroom. Student and employee assistant programs will be available immediately throughout the district. Sasha Mudlaff is the founder of the academy for grief and loss. She says eighteen schools have requested their assistance this school year for grief response. Mudlaff says because the girls have been in the district since pre-k the loss will be felt across grade levels and also from students to district administrators. “Sometimes we forget about the adults that are truly affected. In this case we are in the Johnston school district, we’ve got siblings but the older sibling was in that school and now at Summit. There’s a lot of people that are touched by the loss. Teachers, counselors and other staff as well as well as the classmates,” Mudlaff said.

Memorial and tribute events for the girls through the school will be planned when students are back in session after spring break. To schedule immediate counseling help for your student the district asks parents to call 515-587-1735. Mudlaff added, “That sense of community will be really important to the students and I’m sure they are going to feel a little lonely until school is back in session so that’s something to think about. It is really hard for the school when it is not in session to be able to support and meet all of the expectations that people have.”