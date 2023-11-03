Lawyers for some of the survivors of the apartment building collapse in Davenport five months ago held a news conference to announce they’re seeking tens of millions of dollars for their clients.

The Davenport apartment building, located at 324 Main St., Davenport, sustained a partial building collapse May 28, 2023. (OurQuadCities.com)

Lexus and Peach Berry lost everything in the collapse, and Peach had to have her leg amputated at the scene after getting stuck in the rubble of the collapsed building. She has been doing intense physical therapy, adjusting to her new lifestyle. Our Quad Cities News reporter Victoria Frazier spoke with the couple as they shared the mental and struggles they face.