Lawsuit Over Newton Building Damaged in Derecho

NEWTON, Iowa — The city of Newton is suing the owner of a downtown building damaged by the last summer’s derecho.

The brick on the second-floor facade of the building at 209 West Second Street was ripped off when the storm hit in August of 2020. It left the upper story open to the elements.

Since then, the building has been boarded up and part of the road is fenced off.

City Administrator Matt Muckler tells the Newton Daily News that businesses next to the building have been impacted by this street closure for the past eight months. He also says that taxpayers’ fund should not be used to repair or demolish the building.

The lawsuit will name Jeremy Chedester and Chedester Properties as owners of the property.