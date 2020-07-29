Lawsuit Filed to Stop Des Moines Schools’ New Stadium Partnership with Drake

DES MOINES, Iowa – A group of Des Moines residents have filed a lawsuit against Des Moines Public Schools to stop its proposed $19 million stadium project from moving forward.

The group, calling themselves Save Our Stadiums, is asking for an injunction to halt the project. It is responsible for circulating a petition a couple of months ago asking for a special election, which the school board denied.

The project is a joint effort, with Drake University, to build a stadium east of the Knapp Center to be used by Des Moines high schools and to host Drake soccer games.

Des Moines East will continue to play at Williams Stadium where they have a similar shared agreement with Grand View University.

Save Our Stadiums says the stadium’s location could be too far for students to participate and would result in lost revenue from school booster clubs. The school has already promised transportation through DART.

Some of those opposed to the new project also say it will drain current schools’ home field traditions and camaraderie.

DMPS is contributing $15 million to the project and Drake will be responsible for the rest of the cost and upkeep of the facility.