Lawsuit Filed Over Death of Man Killed by Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy

Scene of officer-involved shooting where Isaiah Hayes was killed in July of 2018. (WHO 13)

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The family of a man killed by a Polk County sheriff’s deputy is alleging excessive force and that the sheriff’s office is covering up his misconduct. Now, they’ve filed a lawsuit.

Deputy Ryan Phillips shot and killed 25-year-old Isaiah Hayes back in July of 2018. Hayes had led police on a car chase that ended in Altoona. That’s when law enforcement officials say he got out of his car with a gun.

They say when Hayes refused to drop it, Phillips shot him.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court Wednesday, attorneys for Hayes’ family say that gun was a BB gun and there was nothing to indicate Hayes had threatened the officer with it. The lawsuit also claims Hayes was shot in the back twice while trying to run away.

In the lawsuit, Phillips is accused of violating Hayes’ constitutional rights and causing a wrongful death by using excessive force. It says Phillips was not properly trained on how to handle a fleeing suspect and that Polk County is not complying with Iowa law by failing to release basic information, including dash camera video.

That has all been requested by the Iowa Freedom of Information Council.

Phillips was not criminally prosecuted nor fired from his job after the shooting.