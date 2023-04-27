DES MOINES, Iowa — Three teenagers were injured in an after-prom party shooting last year. The homeowner now faces a criminal charge for the party, and a civil suit from two of the victims describes why they believe the family is partially responsible for the shooting.

Des Moines Police announced Thursday 53-year-old Jeffrey Stickel’s charge of keeping a disorderly house, a simple misdemeanor. However, the civil suit from victims Jaray Mandosia and Andrew Wade, both Roosevelt High School seniors at the time of the shooting, was filed in October.

The lawsuits from Wade and Mandosia accuse the Stickel family of negligence leading to their injuries.

According to court filings from Wade and Mandosia, the Stickel parents served alcohol to minors at the party and drank alcohol with them to the point of intoxication. They also accuse the Stickels of causing an unsafe environment by allowing more than 200 people in their home.

“Providing alcohol to minors, it’s against the law for a reason. It puts us all in danger,” said Courtney Rowley, a lawyer with the firm representing Wade and Mandosia.

The lawsuit claims Mandosia suffered permanent injuries to his arm from the shooting and that he lost college football scholarships as a result of the damage. Wade’s filing claims he still has bullet fragments in his leg.

“Parents allowed minors into their home, provided alcohol, and then children were shot in that same home,” Rowley said. “I don’t think the dots need to be connected, I think these are things we can expect, reasonable outcomes when we act recklessly and in disregard for the safety of others.”

The civil trial against the Stickley family is scheduled to start in June of 2024.