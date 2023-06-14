We went all the way to Ames to find a Lawn Star today, and took the scenic route up there. Communities like Polk City, Slater and Huxley are starting to look dry and a bit brown. But the true Lawn Stars find ways to keep the brown at bay—with irrigation or drought-resistant seed.

We are starting to see some real trends in talking with these fine folks.

How Often Are You Working in Your Lawn?

“Every day, usually,” says Julie Reeves, standing between perennials and roses in Windsor Heights. “Early in the morning…sometimes in my pajamas!”

“In the spring I mow every four days or you’d have to bale it,” says Brad Albin of Ames, whose lawn is so thick the soil isn’t visible. “So then I’d say about three hours a week.”

“Now it’s getting to be more like five days or so,” says Randy Brass in his back yard on the north side of Des Moines. “Now it’s getting kinda dry, the yard’s looking a little stressed.”

What Your Secret?

“Cut it high and leave it lie,” quips Albin.

“I aerate it twice a year,” says Reeves, “and that’s made a huge difference in keeping the weeds down and keeping it lush.”

“I use Scott’s fertilizer 4-Step,” says Brass.

“It’s about aerating, dethatching, putting the right seed in there,” Albin adds. He claims to use a variety of grass seed to guard against disease.

Bag or mulch?

“I mulch mostly, now sometimes in the spring I’ll bag a time or two,” Brass says.

“Absolutely mulch. Absolutely,” Albin says, his high edges along the sidwalk backing up his claim. “Because those cuttings go in there and that nitrogen reabsorbs.”

“I believe in mulching but I have a dog and if I don’t bag then the grass ends up in my house!” Reeves admits.

Spray or pull weeds?

“Yeah, a little of both,” Brass says.

“We had a few dandelions this year,” Albin admits, “but most of the year it’s so thick that nothing can make it through.”

“I don’t see weeds,” Reeves shrugs. And we didn’t see any, either.

What do people think?

“I think I live in a community of gardeners,” she says, “so I think my neighbors have a lot of appreciation for the work that I do in my yard.”

“It’s kind of my time,” Brass smiles. “Nobody bothers me out here!”

“People like to walk through it, dogs like to walk through it, makes people happy, makes me happy,” says Albin.

Alright, we’re gonna go south and west, next. Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Waukee, Clive, Van Meter…let’s hear from you!

Email me your Lawn Stars with names, addresses, and pics. Phone numbers are also a big help so we can make sure someone is there when/if we decide to stop by.

andy.fales@who13.com