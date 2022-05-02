DES MOINES, Iowa — As we are still experiencing unusual temperatures this spring, lawn care businesses are finding it difficult to keep up with demand.

Lawn services in the metro said that at the beginning of the season it took a bit for grass to start growing, but the few warmer sunny days allowed growth to happen almost overnight — causing immediate high demand.

Because of lingering cold and rainy days, businesses are having to work harder on the nice days or push appointments back.

“We have of course a you know huge number of clients and this week is really good example of having four, five days of rain and only two days of sunshine, or no rain, and then you expect to get all those clients serviced in this only two days. So of course, that will be impossible,” said Mo Ghnem with Mo’s Lawn and Garden.