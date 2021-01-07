Lawmakers Urging GOP Leaders to Invoke 25th Amendment

DES MOINES, Iowa — In response to Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, several lawmakers and a U.S. trade group are calling to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office.

The 25th amendment states that if the president becomes unable to do his job, the vice president takes over.

The 25th amendment has four sections. Section one makes way for succession if a president resigned or has died. Section two addresses appointing a vacancy for the vice presidency with the approval from both houses of congress.

Section three requires a president to write a declaration to both the President Pro Tempore of the Senate and Speaker of the House, stating that they are unable to continue their job.

Per section four, Pence and the majority of the Trump cabinet would need to declare that the president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. Pence would then give a written declaration of that effect to house speaker, Nancy Pelosi and President Pro Tempore of the Senate, Chuck Grassley.

Congress would assemble within 48 hours and would need a two-thirds vote in both houses.

So far, none of these people have directly responded to these calls for action. However, it was addressed on the Senate floor when it reconvened after the protests.

“I believe that for the next two weeks we have an enormous responsibility to watchdog Donald Trump day in and day out,” Democrat U.S Senator, Ron Wyden said. “To do everything possible to prevent the kind of abuses that we saw today, where an American lost her life and we saw the fear among our citizens at what went on.”

This amendment has been used six times since it was added to the constitution in 1967. Section four has never been used.

U.S Representative Ilhan Omar tweeted that she is currently drafting articles of impeachment against the president.

There are 12 days left in President Trump’s term.