Lawmakers Seek More Info Before Voting on Bill That Would Grant Parole Eligibility for Some Convicted Felons

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa lawmakers are holding off on voting on a bipartisan bill making convicted felons eligible for parole after serving 25 years. They are looking to gather more information first.



“When someone commits a crime under the influence of alcohol or drugs or coming from a background of abuse themselves, they’re not in their right mind. There are many people from the process of being incarcerated go through such a change in their life, rehabilitation and transformation they are no longer the same people,” said Republican Rep. Terry Baxter of Garner.

Currently, parole is only available to convicted felons who committed their crimes as juveniles.

That gave Blair Greiman a second chance at life outside prison. Greiman says he was using drugs when he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman when he was 16-years-old. That was 39 years ago.

Those not in favor the proposal say people who committed such heinous crimes should not be given a second chance.

Greiman admits, he’s not sure he deserves it either.

“I don’t know, if you can say that. Having done the crimes that we’ve committed that we can say we deserve a second chance,” said Greiman. “I wasn’t even a man right when I, when I got in trouble. But yeah, I think I’m a better man than I was a boy.”

This bill would also create a committee specifically for reviewing cases, applicants, and making recommendations to the governor.