Law Enforcement Seeking Work Release Escapee from Fort Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help to locate an inmate who walked away from the Fort Des Moines Residential Facility.

The DOC is looking for 27-year-old Christopher Corey-Lance Hanson. He was serving time for a second-degree burglary conviction, among other crimes, when he left the work release facility Sunday afternoon and did not come back.

Hanson was admitted to work release facility a month ago.

He is a white male, 6’5”, and weighs 388 pounds.

If you have any information on Hanson’s location contact your local law enforcement agency.