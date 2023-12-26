SAC COUNTY, Iowa — The Sac County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a $2,000 reward for any information about the disappearance of trucker David Schultz.

David, 53, was reported missing on Nov. 21 after he didn’t show up to deliver a load of piglets in Sac City. Later that afternoon his truck was found parked on the side of a road with the piglets still inside. His wallet and phone were also found in the truck, and his jacket was found on the side of the road.

Since David’s disappearance, Jake Rawley, with the United Cajun Navy, has organized search parties consisting of volunteers. The teams have searched over 100,000 acres in areas where David might have gone.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations is assisting the Sac County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

Donations to the Sac County Crime Stoppers Fund can be made to the Iowa State Bank in Sac City, Odebolt, and Lake View. Anyone with information about David’s disappearance is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (712)662-7127 or the Iowa DCI at (712)262-1873.