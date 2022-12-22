IOWA — Law enforcement agencies across the state responded to dozens of weather related 911 calls during the first day of a multi-day blizzard event.

The Iowa State Patrol responded to over 200 weather related emergency calls. From 12 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday the state patrol responded to 66 property damage accidents, four vehicle accidents with injuries, and 141 motorist assist calls.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office the communications center received 177 emergency calls between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday. Of those calls 19 were vehicle accidents with property damage, nine were vehicle accidents with minor injuries, and 39 were for stalled or stranded motorists.

On Twitter the Des Moines Police Department reported that they received 410 calls for help. Between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Wednesday officers responded to 22 calls for car accidents and 11 calls for stalled vehicles.

Iowa DOT has declared travel not advised on I-80 with many other busy roads, like I-35 and I-235, as completely covered with ice. For more information about travel advisories visit the DOT’s 511 website.

If possible, stay home and avoid traveling far distances during this weather event.