Lavender Field Blooms on Winterset Flower Farm

Winterset, Iowa — Adam and Jennifer O’Neal have been growing flowers on Pepperharrow Farm since 2011. Their field of lavender is the highlight of their 20 acre farm on the edge of Winterset.

The O’Neals chose lavender not just for its color and scent. Lavender fits well with their desire to attract pollinators to their farm. Lavender also yields essential oil and water and they will also make sachets with the plants. A local beekeeper expects some lavender honey later this year.

On Saturday, July 11th the farm is hosting its first ever ‘Selfie Day’. For a $10 entry fee you can wander the fields of lavender and sunflowers for a truly unique Iowa photo shoot.

Visit https://www.pepperharrowfarm.com for information on special events including a lavender libations workshop.