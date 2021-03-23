Lauridsen Skatepark to Play Host to Olympic Qualifying Dew Tour in May

DES MOINES, Iowa – Before it even opens, the Lauridsen Skatepark in downtown Des Moines has been announced as the venue for the Dew Tour in 2021, which will serve as an Olympic qualifying event.

The announcement was made Tuesday in a press release on the Dew Tour’s website.

It revealed the competition and festival will be held in Des Moines May 20-23. According to the release, it will be the only U.S.-based Olympic skateboard qualifying event for 2021. That means the more than 300 male and female skateboarders expected to participate could secure a spot in the Tokyo summer games, which were postponed from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What better way to introduce Lauridsen Skatepark than hosting the 2021 Dew Tour, one of the premier skating events in the world,” said Greg Edwards, President, and CEO of Catch Des Moines. “To host an Olympic qualifying event is an awesome showcase for both this new facility and the city of Des Moines. Given the circumstances, this isn’t just an event, but a celebration, and I assure you it will bring the WOW factor.”

The Street and Park courses at the Lauridsen Skatepark have been approved as Olympic-level competition venues.

“The competitive road ahead for these skaters now starts in Des Moines and concludes in Tokyo. Being able to produce Dew Tour in 2021 and have it continue to serve as an Olympic qualifying event, in a brand new home with a world-class venue, is a dream come true,” says Courtney Gresik, Dew Tour VP and General Manager.

The project had been in the works since 2004 but ground wasn’t broken on the project until October of 2018. A limited opening was expected in 2019 but construction delays due to weather, and then because of the pandemic, have pushed the opening to 2021.